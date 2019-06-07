CSIR NET 2019 admit card released; check at csirhrdg.res.in
The CSIR is scheduled to conduct the CSIR NET 2019 examination on June 16th and the admit card for the same has been released.
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued the 2019 NET admit card on June 6th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the CSIR NET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.
CSIR will be conducting the examination on June 16th, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The Morning session is from 9.00 am and 12.00 noon for Life Sciences & Physical Sciences and the afternoon session is from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.
Candidates can download the CSIR NET 2019 admit from this direct link.
CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.
How to download CSIR NET 2019 admit card:
- Visit the CSIR official website.
- Under the ‘CSIR-UGC NET Exam’, click on the ‘Admit Card June 2019’ link.
- Click on the link to download the admit card in the new page.
- Enter the Form Number, Date of Birth, and Security Code and submit.
- The admit card can be downloaded and printed out from the page.