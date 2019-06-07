Mumbai University has been accepting applications for the admissions for all the Undergraduate courses for the 2019-20 session since May 27th, 2019 and today, June 7th is the last day to apply for the same. Candidates who have not yet enrolled for the same are suggested to apply for the same by the end of the day at mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.

The pre-admission enrollment is mandatory for anyone wishing to seek admission any of the numerous undergraduate, diploma, certificate courses offered by the university. The enrollment is going on for all the popular courses like Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) course and Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM), and or various Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) courses.

The applications will be accepted and processed by the colleges stream-wise separately and the merit list will be displayed stream-wise taking into account the reservation policy prescribed by the state. The streamwise seat allocation in percentage is - Arts stream accounting for 50 per cent, while Science and Commerce each have been given 25 per cent seats each.

How to apply for Mumbai University UG courses 2019-20