Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Group C recruitment preliminary examination on Thursday, June 6th. Candidates who are going to appear for the preliminary exam for the recruitment can download the admit card from the official website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MPSC will be conducting the Group C recruitment preliminary examination on June 16th. The notification for the admit card was also released which can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can download the admit card for the Group C Preliminary exam from this direct link.

The MPSC had released the notification for the 2019 Group C Recruitment drive on April 16th and the application process went on until the month of May.

How to download MPSC Group Preliminary exam admit card: