Chhattisgarh Vyapam has released admit card for the BSc Nursing (BSCN19) and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed (BBED19) entrance examination on June 8th. Apart from that, answer keys for the Pre-Agricultural Test (PAT19) Pre-Animal Husbandry examination were also released by the PEB. All these above-mentioned things can be downloaded from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The notification for the BSCN19 and BBED 19 admit card release can be accessed on this link, which states that the admit card link will be active until June 14th and candidates are advised to download them as soon as possible.

BSCN19 and BBED19 admit card can be downloaded from this direct link.

The notification for the answer keys for the entrance exam conducted for admissions for BSc Agriculture/BSc Horticulture and Diploma in Animal Husbandry (PAT/PVPT) can be accessed in this link. The objection against the answer keys can be raised on or before June 12th, 2019. The exams were conducted on June 8th, 2019.

Candidates can access the model answer keys in this direct link. Click on the relevant group on the page which will open the answer key PDF.

CG PEB had released the notification for the PAT/PVPT 2019 in the month of March conducted for admissions to BSc in Agriculture/Horticulture and Diploma in Animal Husbandry today. The BSc Nursing exam notification was released in April along with MSc Nursing and Post-Nursing admissions notification. The

CG Vyapam had released the notification for the pre-B.Ed/D.El.Ed on April 5th and the application process went on until April 28th, 2019. The examination is conducted for admissions to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses offered by institutions and colleges in the state of Chhattisgarh.