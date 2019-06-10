Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has notified about a recruitment drive for Assistant Section Officer positions and interested candidates can apply for the same at EPFO site - epfindia.gov.in. The recruitment is for 280 available vacancies and the last date to apply for them is June 25th. The application process began end of May.

EPFO will be conducting an online examination on 30th July, 2019 and 31st July, 2019 for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Interested applicants must possess Degree from recognized University or equivalent and should not have attained the age of 27 years as on 25th June, 2019. Also note that call letter will be released for the preliminary examination from July 20th onward.

How to apply for EPFO Assistant recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of EPFO - epfindia.gov.in Navigate to the recruitment section available under the miscellaneous tab on the homepage Then click on the apply online option available in front of ‘recruitment for assistant in EPFO’ Alternatively here is the direct link to apply online for EPFO assistant vacancy First time applicants will have to start by new registration and then proceed to fill the application Submit the application along with relevant document and download the submitted application for future reference

Details about the category wise vacancy, pay scale information and more is available in the official notification linked here. Further, an addendum to the notification was released recently which clarified the age relaxation criteria for ex-servicemen and modified the exam centres for preliminary and main examination. Here is the direct link to the addendum PDF for candidates.