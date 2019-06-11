Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination dates for 64th combined civil services main examination on its homepage - bpsc.bih.nic.in. There will be conducted for four subjects from July 12 onwards. The exam will be held at various centres in Patna on July 12, 13, 14 and 16th, 2019 during the 1 pm to 4 pm session.

The exams will begin with general Hindi subject paper on Friday, June 12th followed by general exam paper I and paper II on 13th and 14th July respectively. The last exam will be for the individual elective subject which candidates opted for while submitting the application form. The last exam will be held on July 16th, Tuesday.

The admit cards for the exam will be released one week before the exam date at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will have to download the same and bring the copy of the admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification and identification.

The exam is for those who have qualified BPSC civil services Mains preliminary exam. The exam is being conducted to recruit at a total of 1395 vacancies advertised in 2018.