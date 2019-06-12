Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released intimation letter for the document verification round for the recruitment of SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent, SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent, SCT PC IT & C / Mechanic / Driver, and SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB today, June 12th, 2019. All the candidates who are cleared the final written exam round can download the intimation letter from the official website, tslprb.in.

TSLPRB had released the document verification details on June 9th. A total number of 1,02,048 candidates are scheduled to appear for the DV round, which will be conducted at 17 centres throughout the state from June 14th to June 22nd, 2019. The details of the Document Verification can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can download the intimation letter from this direct link.

Candidates attending Certificate Verification have to report at the Venue at 9 am on the designated day as indicated in the Intimation Letter. They will be admitted on their showing the print-out of the Intimation Letter which they should necessarily carry with them along with the necessary documents that needs to be verified.

How to download TSLPRB Intimation Letter: