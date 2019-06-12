Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the Screening Test conduct for the recruitment for 2018 Forest Rangers on June 11th, All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A notification released along with answer keys stated that candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before June 22nd, 2019. The candidate’s individual responses can be accessed from June 14th.

The notification which can be accessed in this link states “A separate objections sheets should be submitted for each Part therein. The particulars in the format should be duly filled in and submit along with the self - attested copy of his/her Hall Ticket for the post, without which the objections would not be examined.”

Candidates can access the initial answer keys for 2018 Forest Ranger recruitment screening test in this direct link.

The APPSC had conducted the screening test for the 2018 recruitment on May 28th, 2019 and now the initial answer keys have been released. The notification for the recruitment was released on December 12th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from December 10th to December 31st, 2019 for 24 vacancies. A total number of 16,130 candidates have applied to appear for the exam.