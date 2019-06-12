Allahabad University (AU) has announced the result for the undergraduate entrance exam for 2019-20 admissions. The scorecard of all candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2019 entrance examination can be checked from AU website - allduniv.ac.in. The result is also available on aupravesh2019.com.

The Allahabad University Result 2019 were uploaded in the form of scorecard for BA, BSc, BCom, BSc (Home Science) courses on the University’s official website. The UGAT 2019 entrance examination was held from May 27 to June 3.

Applicants will have to log in on the result page with their personal login ID created during entrance application submission process. Here is the direct link to Allahabad University UGAT 2019 entrance results.

As the results have been declared, the cut-off list for each courses of Allahabad University is expected to be released soon. Further, the AU website is currently unresponsive at the moment. Candidates are advised to remain patient and check for their UGAT scorecard in some time.

Candidates facing difficulty while accessing UGAT 2019 scorecard can contact toll-free helpline numbers 9453827208, 18001805643 from 10 am to 07 pm. Further, an email can also be sent at helpdesk.aupravesh2019@gmail.com