Rajasthan State and Ministerial Subordinate Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has revealed the examination dates for 2018 recruitment for Pharmacist, Librarian 3rd Grade, and Stenographer on June 11th, The exams will be conducted in the month of July and admit card for the same will be released in the due course.

The examination for the Pharmacist will be conducted on July 6th from 8.00 am to 11.00 am whereas the examination for the Librarian 3rd grade will be conducted on the same day from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The exam for the Stenographer will be conducted in two sessions on July 14th, the first session from 8.00 am to 11.00 am and the second session from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The notification for the exam dates can be accessed at the official website, rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in under the notification section or can be accessed in this direct link.

The notification also stated that the a separate notice regarding the availability of the admit card will be released in the near future. Apart from that strict instructions to candidates have been issued to avoid any cheating or use of unfair practices during the examination.