Savitribai Phule University is expected to issue the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) 2019 admit card today, June 13th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to participate in the MH-SET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in, once it is released.

MH-SET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23rd. MH-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidate to serve as an assistant professor role at the university or affiliated colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

MH-SET exam will consist of two papers. The first paper will be of an hour duration (from 10.00 am to 11.00 am) of 50 multiple choice questions which will assess candidate’s teaching and research aptitude. The second paper, as already mentioned, will have 100 questions and will test candidate’s subject matter expertise.

The exam will be conducted at Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, & Panaji (Goa). The application process for the MH-SET 2019 began on February 1st, and the last day to apply for the exam was February 21st, 2019.

The syllabus for all the subjects except Life Science, Chemical Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science have undergone some changes. Candidates are advised to check this link for detailed syllabus.