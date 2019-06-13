Rajasthan University (RU) has declared the result for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its website - result.uniraj.ac.in. The university offers various degree and Master’s courses and candidates who had appeared for any stage of their UG or PG exam, can now check their result online at Uniraj website by using their roll number.

Candidates must note that the official website of RU, uniraj website is currently down and unresponsive. However, Indian Express report says that the results have been announced. Students are advised to keep checking the university website as it is expected to function soon. The result can be accessed for both UG, PG 2019 exams directly from here.

The university conducted the annual examination for both UG and PG courses between the months of March to May. The results have been announced for both private and regular examinations for the several institutes affiliated with the university.

The result for BA, B.Com, B.Sc courses for 1st year, 2nd year and 3rd year have all be announced. The exam was conducted from March to April and the results have now been released. The examination for various postgraduate courses was held between March to May this year. The exams for both UG and PG degrees is conducted only once a year.

How to check Uniraj results 2019

Visit the official website of Rajasthan University - result.uniraj.ac.in Click on the desired degree i.e either UG results or PG results Choose your course and stage in the course which is either 1st year, 2nd year and so on You will be directed to a new page, direct link for UG and PG results here Enter your roll number, other relevant details and submit to view the exam score Save the result for future reference

Candidates must note that only scores can be checked online and the marksheet will be available only at the respective institutes. Degree graduating students further will have to collect their respective degrees from the Rajasthan University.