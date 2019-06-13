Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2019 Combined Defence Services Examination (II) notification on June 12th, 2019. Interested candidates can access the CDS (II) 2019 notification at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in. The application process for the CDS II 2019 has begun at upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply to participate in the recruitment drive is July 8th, 2019.

The Commission will conduct the CDS II 2019 examination to fill 417 vacancies. The details of the vacancies are as follows:

UPSC CDS (II) 2019 tentative vacancy details Name of the Course Approximate No. of Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun—149th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2020 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course commencing in July, 2020 Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)]. 45 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July, 2020 i.e. No. 208 F(P) Course. [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] 32 Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 112th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2020 [(i) 171 vacs for SSC (Men) (NT) UPSC, (ii) 04 vacs for JAG (Men) (NT) October, 2020 Non UPSC and (iii) 50 vacs for NCC Special entry Non UPSC]. 225 Officers Training Academy, Chennai—26th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course 15 Total 417

The exam for the CDSE (II) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on September 8th, 2019. The exam will be conducted 41 centres throughout the country. Candidates can go through the official notification to check the desired eligibility and qualification to participate in the examination.

The candidates have to first go through a written examination. The written examination for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will test candidates on English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. The exam for Officers’ Training Academy will test candidates on English and General Knowledge.

How to apply for UPSC CDS (II) 2019 examination:

After going through the official notification and understanding the whole process, visit the UPSC application website. Click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations for UPSC’ link on the home page. The application process is divided into two stages. Against the relevant advertisement, click on the link under the Part I registration process. Fulfill the first part after which fulfill the second part of the application and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are highly advised to go through the official notification which can be accessed under the What’s New section of the official website. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the CDS II 2019 notification. The notification has more details on the application process, eligibility and qualification, exam pattern, exam syllabus, rules around the examination, exam centres among others.