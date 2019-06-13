Maharshi Dayanand University today declared the result for annual degree examination conducted this year. The result for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce degree examinations have been announced and are available for candidates on MDU website - result.mdurtk.in.

Candidates can check the result from the website using their registration number and roll number details. Here is the direct link to check MDU result 2019.

How to check MDU 2019 annual result

Visit the official website of MDU - mdudde.net In the notification section on the home page, there is the link to results Alternatively, here is the direct link to check the MDU annual exam result Enter your registration number and roll number detail Submit and view the online result. Download the same for future reference

The MDU had conducted the exams for BA and B.Com in the month of April and May. Candidates must note that only scores can be checked online and the marksheet will be available only at the respective institutes. Degree graduating students further will have to collect their respective degrees from the MDU.