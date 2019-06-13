IDBI Bank has released the result for the online test for the 2019 recruitment of Assistant Manager today, June 13th. The result can be accessed by all the candidates who had appeared for the exam at the bank’s official website, idbibank.in.

The bank released the list of roll numbers who have cleared the exam, test-wise and category-wise cut-off marks, and individual marks for all the candidates who had appeared for the online examination.

The direct link to check all the above-mentioned details are here for Merit List, Cut-off Marks, and Individual Marks. Candidates need to feed in the registration number and Date of Birth to check the individual marks.

IDBI Bank had conducted the online examination for the recruitment of 2019 Assistant Manager on May 17th, 2019. The notification for the recruitment was released on April 4th, 2019 and the application process went on until April 15th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 500 Assistant Manager vacancies.

How to check IDBI Asst Manager 2019 online exam result: