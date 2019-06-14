Consortium of National Law University, Bengaluru, will be releasing the CLAT 2019 examination today, June 14th. The result is expected to available after 6.30 pm today. The information was revealed on the website on June 12th. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

The CLAT was conducted on May 26th from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The exam was held in pen and paper mode switching from previous online mode of examination. The switch to offline mode from an online mode was considered after the students experienced several technical glitches in the past few years.

The CNLU had released the final answer keys for the CLAT 2019 examination June 10th, 2019 and since then candidates have been waiting for details on the result date. Further once the result are announced, candidates can check the CLAT 2019 result update from our website.

How to check CLAT 2019 result:

Visit the CLAT official website. Once the result is declared, a link to check the result will get activated. Click on that. Enter the require information to access the result. The result will be displayed.

CLAT is an all India common entrance examination conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. This year the process of the exam is being conducted by the National Law University, Odisha.