Health & Family Welfare Department of Govt. of NCT of Delhi caters to health needs of nearly 160 lakh people of Delhi as well as neighbouring states which constitute nearly 33% of total intake at major hospitals in Delhi. The Department of Health & Family Welfare of Government of NCT of Delhi is headed by the Principal Secretary.



Department of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi Government has introduced ‘Project Connection-Aid’ which converges technology with societal issues and aims to create an online portal to combat addiction to various substances. The portal will be an interface between drug users, psychotherapists, and people who have successfully recovered from addiction and their family. After administration of a care-plan and psychological assessment, the drug user will be motivated to use treatment services or medical aid will be given if required and will be directly linked to support groups. The families of drug users will also be connected to the concerned stakeholders. Moreover, families will be connected with institutions providing evidence-based treatment services. As addicts find it extremely challenging to form meaningful relationships based on trust; they will see other recovering addicts as their allies. And, people in recovery will have a wealth of experience that will be of benefit to others following the same path.



About the Internship:

Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include:

Should have appropriate knowledge of ANGULAR JS. Understanding of the domain (substance abuse) through the orientation program Working on designing of web application Coordinating with developers to provide them the graphic design images and files Collaborating with other team members (through trello.com) for an understanding of the requirements Number of Internships available: 2 Skill(s) required: AngularJS The internship is unpaid.

Who can apply:

Only those candidates can apply who:

are available for full time (in-office) internship can start the internship between 10th Jun’19 and 10th Jul’19 are available for duration of 3 months are from Delhi and neighboring cities have relevant skills and interests

A certificate will be provided to the interns on completion of the internship. Interested candidates can apply through LinkedIn.