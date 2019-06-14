PM Modi says countries supporting terrorism must be held accountable at SCO Summit
Prime Minister was addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bishkek.
PM Modi said that to tackle the danger of terrorism, all humanitarian powers should come forward together.
Modi in the two-day summit also said that radicalisation among the youth should be curbed.
Calcutta High Court refuses to pass interim around amidst doctors’ protest
The junior doctors went on a strike on June 11th after family of a patient attacked the junior doctors.
The strike entered its fourth day today and defied CM Banerjee’s ultimatum to return to work.
High Court asked WB government to submit steps it has taken to protect doctors from being attacked.
HC was hearing a plea to declare the doctors’ strike as illegal.
Iran rejects US claim of its hand in Gulf of Oman tanker attack
On June 13th, two commercial oil tankers carrying flammable materials caught fire in a suspected attack.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the attacks.
Iran categorically rejected its hand in the attack and condemns it in the strongest possible way.
Later, US military’s Central Command released a video and claimed that the video proved that Iran was involved in the attack.
Fresh expedition launched to locate missing climbers at Nanda Devi Peak
A new team of 32 members, which includes 11 mountaineers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police launched a fresh expedition.
Another team of Indian Mountaineering Federation is also on its way via Pindari Glacier to reach the site.
The expedition will try to retrieve bodies of eight climbers to attempted to scale Nanda Devi East Peak on May 25th. The climbers had left Munsiyari on May 13 but they did not return to the base camp on the scheduled date of May 25.