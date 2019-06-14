SAMS Odisha has released the answer keys for the 2019 SCERT Odisha entrance exam conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses on June 14th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the various SCERT Odisha examinations can check the answer keys and question papers at the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the answers on the answer keys and the deadline to submit the objections is June 16th, 2019 (5.00 pm). The answer keys, question paper, and link to submit any objection is available to all the candidates after logging in with their respective log-in credentials.

Candidates can access the SCERT Odisha 2019 log-in page by clicking on this direct link.

SCERT Odisha 2019 exams was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of May; however was later postponed and conducted from June 3rd to June 12th, 2019. The exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses like M.Ed. B.Ed. D.El.Ed, M.Phil among others offered in the state of Odisha by various institutions and colleges.

A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform and around 1.62 lakh candidates have applied to participate in the SCERT 2019 entrance examination.