Consortium of National Law University, Bengaluru, declared the CLAT 2019 result today, June 14th. The result was expected to available after 6.30 pm and was released at around 6.45 pm. The CLAT result and CLAT scores can be accessed at clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

This year CLAT exam was conducted in pen and paper mode due to problems with online method that the candidates were experiencing over the past few years. The CLAT was conducted on May 26th from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Candidates can access their CLAT 2019 scores at this direct link.

CLAT is an all India common entrance examination conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. This year the process of the exam is being conducted by the National Law University, Odisha. Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process details will be revealed.

How to check CLAT 2019 result:

Visit the CLAT official website. A link to check the result has been activated. Click on that. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Print Admit Card’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Apart from admissions at NLU Institutions, CLAT scoares are also used by 52 private universities and also by Dr. B R Ambedkar National Law University Sonipat, Haryana. Details of the institutions can be accessed at the CLAT 2019 official website.