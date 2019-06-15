Chhattisgarh Vyapam or CG PEB has released the admit card for the entrance exams for admissions to MSc Nursing and Post-Basic Nursing courses on June 14th, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The CG PEB is scheduled to conduct both the entrance examinations on June 23rd. The MSc Nursing or MSCN19 will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.15 pm and the Post-Basic Nursing exam or PBN19 exam will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.15 pm. Both the exams will be conducted in Raipur and Bilaspur.



Candidates are supposed to report at least an hour before the exam to go through the security check process. Candidates can go through the detailed rules around the examination centre in this notification. The admit card needs to be downloaded before May 20th after which the link to download the admit card will be deactivated.

The admit card for both the exams can be downloaded from this direct link for MSc Nursing and Post-Basic Nursing.

The notification for both the exam was released in April and the application process went on until May 12th, 2019. The notifications for both the exams were released along with the BSc Nursing entrance examination, admit card for which has already been released.

How to download CG PEB MSc Nursing and Post-Nursing entrance exam admit card: