Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, Amravati, has declared the 2019 SSC and Intermediate examination result today, June 15th, 2019. Students who had appeared for either of these examinations under the Open School programme can check the result at apopenschool.org.

The Society had conducted the examination for SSC, Intermediate 1st year and Intermediate 2nd year examinations in the month of May and now the results have been declared.

Students can check the result for AP Open School 2019 in these direct links for SSC exam and Inter exams.

How to check AP Open School Society 2019 results: