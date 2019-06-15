Telangana Open School Society or TOSS has declared the 2019 SSC and Intermediate examination result today, June 15th, 2019. Students who had appeared for either of these examinations under the Open School programme can check the result at telanganaopenschool.org.

The Society had conducted the examination for SSC, Intermediate 1st year and Intermediate 2nd year examinations in the month of April and now the results have been declared.

Students can check the result for TOSS 2019 in these direct links for SSC exam and Inter exams.

How to check TOSS 2019 results: