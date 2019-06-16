Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the 2019 undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exam results today, June 16th, 2019. The UET and PET 2019 result can be accessed at the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in.

The results for B.Com(Hons.), B.Sc(Ag. Hons.), B.Sc(Maths Hons.), B.Sc(Bio Hons.), all PG Programs (except MPA , MFA & M.PEd.) have been declared. The BHU has informed that the remaining results will be declared on June 17th, 2019.

The direct link to check the BHU entrance exam is here for UET 2019 and PET 2019.

BHU had conducted the entrance examination for PG and UG entrance examinations May 14th to May 24th for various courses. The practical exam for courses which require it was conducted in first and second week of June.

How to check BHU 2019 UET and PET result: