Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released multiple recruitment notifications for 10,401 vacancies for multiple positions. The positions for which applications are invited include Group C in Police Department, Patwari, Canal Patwari, Gram Sachiv, and Junior Engineer.

All the interested individuals can now head to the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in to check the details about the vacancies, advertised posts, the online application process, eligibility, qualification, reservation policy and more.

The online application process for several positions will begin soon within the next week; however, the application process for posts of Group C of the police department and for posts of Patwari has already begun. Candidates can check the detailed application start date, end date, vacancies information below.

HSSC 2019 June Recruitment Details Name of Post Application start date Last date Vacancies Group C Police Department June 12th, 2019 June 26th, 2019 till 11.59 pm 6400 Patwari June 14th, 2019 June 28th, 2019 till 11.59 pm 588 Canal Patwari June 18th, 2019 July 2nd, 2019 till 11.59 pm 1100 Gram Sachiv June 19th, 2019 July 3rd, 2019 till 11.59 pm 697 Junior Engineer June 20th, 2019 July 4th, 2019 till 11.59 pm 1624 Total 10,409

Candidates are hereby informed that applications can be submitted only via online mode and after the last date the online application link will be disabled. Further, it is advised to apply for the applications as early as possible and not wait for the last date rush. The highest number of vacancies are for the Grou C post in Police Department which is 6,400 vacancies. On a whole, a total of 10,409 vacancies have been advertised by HSSC.

Other details about the above-mentioned recruitments can be accessed from the official notifications provided below. Here are the direct links to advertised notifications Group C Police Department, Patwari, Canal Patwari, Gram Sachiv and Junior Engineer.