Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started the registration process for candidates to participate in the counselling process conducted by the authority on June 16th.

Along with the registration process, the authority also released the counselling schedule which will go on until July 23rd, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2019 and are eligible to participate in the counselling can register at jossa.nic.in.

JoSAA conducts counselling for admissions into Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Apart from IITs, the counselling will include admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20, which includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Candidates can register now and do the choice filling for the academic year 2019-20 and the last day to do the registration is June 25th. The choice filling for AAT will start on June 21st after the result is declared. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main 2019 and JEE Advanced 2019 exams are eligible to appear for the JoSAA counselling.

The mock seat allocation result will be displayed on June 22nd and June 24th, and June at 5.00 pm. The first allotment result will be declared on June 27th. The full schedule of the JoSAA 2019 counselling can be accessed in this direct link.

Candidates can click on the registration button on the home page of the official website and log-in with their JEE Main log-in details to register for the counselling. The information on various institutions and seat matrix can be accessed in this direct link.