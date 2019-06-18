Mumbai University has released the first merit list for the admissions to the 2019-20 admissions to various undergraduate courses on June 17th. The students who have applied through the centralised registration process for admission need to check the respective college websites to check the result. The students who have secured the cut-off necessary to gain admission need to pay the admission fee in the respective colleges between June 18th and June 20th.

According to Indian Express, the cut-off for various courses has seen a marginal increase this year. The cut-off for B.Com (Hons-Open), which is the most sought after course is 89.23% Cut-off at St. Xavier’s college for HSC Open students is 92.81% and for other boards is 98.42%, whereas for Mithibai the cut-off for Arts-Open is 91.17%, Commerce-Open 95.6%, and Science-Open is 91.67%.

According to various reports, students can check the merit list at Mumbai University’s official website, mu.ac.in, but till now the website has not hosted the centralised merit list. For now, students have to visit the individual college websites to check the cut-off and merit list. The best way currently is to search the college on a search engine and find the respective college’s official website.

Students need to complete the admissions process on or before June 20th based on the first merit list and following documents need to be submitted for admissions:

Passport-sized pictures.

Scanned signature of the applicant.

Self-Attested Class 10th Mark Sheet.

Self-Attested Class 12th Mark Sheet.

SC, ST, OBC, and EWS Certificate or Other Category Certificate if applicable.

Self-Attested Copy of ECA or Sport Certificate.

Indian Express reports that over 8.6 lakh students till now have registered to participate in the centralised admissions process for Mumbai University. Last year a total number of over 12 lakh students had applied with B.Com being the most popular course. The second merit list is expected to be declared on June 20th.