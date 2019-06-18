National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2019 result has been delayed by a day’s time. The NEST 2019 result was scheduled to be declared on June 17th; however, a note on the website states that the result will be declared today by 5.00 pm. Once declared, the result will be available at the official website, nestexam.in.

The note on the websites states, “Due to some technical reasons the result could not be published on 17.06.2019. Inconvenience is regretted. NEST 2019 result will be out on 18.06/2019 (before 5 pm).

NEST is a a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER)Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007.

NEST 2019 examination was conducted on June 1st, 2019. The application process for the examination began on January 7th and went on until March 18th, 2019. The admit card was released on April 24th, 2019.