Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the 2019 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2019 written exam results on June 18th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in, to see if they have cleared the exam.

A total number of 7,927 candidates have cleard hte NDA and NA (I) 2019 written exam. The exam was held on April 21st, 2019 and all the candidates how have cleared the exam have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 143th Course and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2020.

Candidates can access the the result in this direct links for just Roll Numbers and for Roll Numbers and Names.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 342 positions for NDA (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and 50 positions for NA. UPSC had released the notification for the recruitment of NDA/NA 2019 on January 9th, 2019 and the application process went on until February 4th, 2019.

How to access the UPSC NDA/NDA 2019 written exam result:

Visit the UPSC official website. Click on the link to check the result with just the roll number or the link with roll numbers and names under the ‘What’s New’ section. Click on the link under the ‘Link’ column against the NDA, NA (I) advertisement. A PDF will open which will have all the relevant details of the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The result notification said, “Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.”