Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer keys for the 2019 Group C recruitment preliminary examination on June 18th, 2019. Apart from the answer keys. the Commission also declared the result of Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2019 for both STI and Assistant Section Officer. All the above-mentioned information can be accessed at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The notifications for all the above announcements are also available on the website. The notification for the Group C first answer keys stated the candidates can challenge the answers on the answer keys and the last day to submit the challenge is June 25th, 2019. The detailed instructions on how to raise objection can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access the result and the answer keys in this direct link for Group B STI result, Group B ASO result, and Group C first answer key.

A total number of 768 candidates have cleared the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2019 (STI) and 533 candidates have cleared for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2019 (Assistant Section Officer).

The MPSC had released the notification for the 2019 Group C Recruitment drive on April 16th and the application process went on until the month of May. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 16th, 2019 and now the first answer keys have been released.