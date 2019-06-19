Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer keys for the DAHET and PV&FT examination conducted on June 13th and 14th respectively. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the answer keys on MPPEB website - peb.mp.gov.in.

As mentioned, these are just the provisional answer keys and the final answer along with the result will be declared soon. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to Diploma in Animal Husbandry (DAHET) and Diploma in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT).

How to check model answer keys for DAHET, PV&FT

Visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage itself, the latest section window pop-up appears which has the links for the model answer keys for the exams Here the direct links for DAHET and PV & FT Shift 1 and Shift 2 exams Check for the answer and download the answer keys

No fixed date for final answer keys and result declaration has been provided by the board. The entrance examination is held for candidates who wish to seek admission in Pre-Veterinary and Fisheries (PV&FT) and Animal Husbandry diploma courses (DAHET) offered in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

For any updates on the final answer keys release, candidates can check the MPPEB website. Further, the DAHET and PV & FT final result update will available on our website