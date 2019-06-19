Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Main exam result for the 2018 Civil Judge recruitment. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main examination for this recruitment can access the result at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 1,847 candidates have cleared the Main examination for the recruitment. All the successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the Interview round of the recruitment.

Candidates can access the PDF detailing the roll number of the successful candidates in this direct link. The result announcement link can be accessed in this link.

The application process for the UPPSC Judicial Services 2018 recruitment drive was started on September 11th and the recruitment is being conducted to fill 610 civil judge positions across the state. The Preliminary exam result was declared in January and the Main examination was conducted January 30th, January 31st, and February 1st and now the result have been declared.

The cut-off marks for each stage of the exam will be revealed after the final results are declared. The candidates will get details of the interview round and the admit card for the same in the near future at the official website.