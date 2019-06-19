The result for 2019 Odisha Joint Entrance Examiantion (OJEE) has been declared today, June 19th. Candidates who had appeared for the OJEE 2019 examination can download their rank from the official website, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2019 examination is conducted for admissions to B.PHARM/ BHMS/ BAMS/ M.TECH/ M.TECH(PART TIME)/ M.ARCH/ M.PHARM/ M PLAN/ MCA/ MBA /INT. MBA and lateral entry TO B.TECH/ B.PHARM/ MCA. OJEE will do counselling and admission to colleges/Universities for the professional courses as mentioned above.

Candidates can download the OJEE 2019 rank from this direct link.

Candidates can secure their seats for these courses in various colleges as per their Rank secured in the examination. The counselling details based on the OJEE 2019 ranks is expected to announced soon. Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for details.

OJEE 2019 examination was conducted from May 12th to May 20th, 2019. The Pen and Paper mode of the exam was conducted on April 12th. The Computer-based examination will be conducted from May 12th to May 20th, 2019.

How to download OJEE 2019 rank card: