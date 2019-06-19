Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 entrance examination result is being eagerly awaited for the candidates. Though officials are tight lipped about the exact result date, various outlets are speculating that the result will be released soon, most probably next week.

Once released Pre-D.El.Ed exam (General/Sanskrit) or formerly knows as BSTC exam can be accessed at the official website, bstc2019.org.

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed examination 2019 was conducted on May 26th, 2019 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Candidates who clear this examination will be able to apply for D.El.Ed courses offered across various institutes in Rajasthan.

Candidates must have cleared higher secondary examination are eligible to apply for this course. Additionally, applicants should not be more than 28 years of age on July 1st, 2019.

The application process for the 2019 Pre-D.El.Ed exam began on March 18th and went on until April 20th, 2019. Once the result is declared, counselling details will be released.

How to access Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC exam result: