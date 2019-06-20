Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released marks for all the recommended candidates for 2018 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (II) on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. Candidates can check the marks of all the recommended candidates at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 520 candidates were recommended for appointment by the the Commission for the 2018 NDA/NA (II). The UPSC had declared the final result on May 9th, 2019.

Sparsh Kankana has topped the merit list with a total score of 1075. He scored 608 in the written exam and 467 in SSB. The second place was secured by Abhimanyu Singh with 1051 marks and third place by Om Gupta with 1046 marks.

Candidates can access the PDF of marks of all the recommended candidates in this direct link.

The UPSC had conducted the 2018 NDA/NA (II) process for 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy(NDA) for the 142nd Course whcih will begin from July 2, 2019.

How to access UPSC 2018 NDA/NA (II) marks of recommended candidates: