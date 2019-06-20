Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B preliminary exam on its website - mpsc.gov.in. All the candidates who appeared for this year’s preliminary examination can check their result from the lists of successful candidates available on the commission’s website.

The commission has declared the roll numbers of 9,694 successful candidates in the result PDF along with category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates are advised to check for their exam roll number under their respective district mentioned in the result. Notably, Pune district alone accounts for a huge chunk of selected candidates which is 3,416.

Here is the direct link to PSI preliminary result PDF

All the successful candidates who have cleared the PSI prelims are now eligible to appeared for the main examination. There will be a combined main examination for PSI along with ASI and STI posts. The combined first paper examination for mains will be held on July 1st.

The Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B preliminary exam for Police Sub Inspector posts was held on March 24th. With the result for the exam having been announced, successful candidates will soon be able to apply for the second part of the PSI selection process which is the main examination. An update regarding the same will be published on the MPSC website and will also be available on our website’s Announcements section, once released.

Only a day before PSI prelims results declaration, the result for Assistant Section Officer and Sales Tax Inspector prelims results were released.