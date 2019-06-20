Delhi Polytechnic admission Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 result has been declared today, June 20th, 2019. Though the official website does not carry the result link as of now, Govt of NCT of Delhi has the link for the result activated. All the candidates can check the following direct link to check the Delhi Polytechnic CET result.

Candidates can check the result at this direct link. To access the result, candidates have to enter the CET Roll Number, Application Number, and Security Pin and click on Proceed.

Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process will begin. There will be four rounds of counselling followed by a Spot admission round. The process will begin on June 22nd for the first round and the fourth round will conclude on July 27th, 2019, after which Spot round will be conducted if there are any vacant seats. The full counselling schedule can be accessed in this link.

The Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineerin) for the year 2019-20. The exam was conducted on June 8th and June 9th, 2019. The application process started on April 1st and went on until April 30th, 2019.