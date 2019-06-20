The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result has been declared today at the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for this year’s entrance exam in state West Bengal can check their rank from the website using their exam application number. The result was uploaded on WBJEE Board website around 1 pm today on June 20.

The Board conducts the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State for 2019–2020 academic session.

How to check WBJEE 2019 result

Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in Then select the WBJEE tab available on top of the home page A direct link to check WBJEE admit card will appear, click on that Alternatively, here is the direct link to check WBJEE 2019 result Log in using your personal credentials and view the rank card Download and save the rank card for future reference

The entrance exam was conducted on May 26th and the examination was held in two sittings: paper-I (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2pm to 4 pm. The online application process for the same was held from December 26th, 2018 to January 22nd, 2019.