Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the 2019 SSC GD Constable written examination result today, June 21st, 2019. The SSC official website is down right now; however candidates are advised to keep checking the website. The candidates can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in. Direct links for all the results are available below in this page.

Along with the result, category-wise cut-off marks were also released on the result write-up. The result write-up can be accessed in this direct link. SSC had conducted the GD Constable written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner.

Candidates can access the 2018 SSC GD Constable Result PDF in these direct links.

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only) (List-I) Direct Link

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area (List-II) - Direct Link

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area (List-III) - Direct Link

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area (List-IV) - Direct Link

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF) (List-V) - Direct Link

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area (List-VI) - Direct Link

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area (List-VII) - Direct Link

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 - List of Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancyaffected District Area (List-VIII) - Direct Link

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.

