Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the initial answer keys for the examination conducted for the recruitment of 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 20th, All the candidates can access the answer keys at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The notification of the answer keys states that candidates can raise objections against the answers which needs to be sent to the Commission on or before June 28th via post or in person. The candidates can access the notification in this link.

The APPSC Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer answer keys can be accessed in this direct link.

The Commission conducted the screening test for the recruitment of 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 16th, 2019. The recruitment is being conducted for 17 Forest Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service vacancies and 9 Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service vacancies.

The Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service recruitment notification was released in February 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 5th to March 27th.

How to access APPSC answer keys: