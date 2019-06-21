Patna University (PU) has declared the result for PUCET entrance exam 2019 on its website - puonline.co.in. Candidates who appeared for this year’s PUCET 2019 exam can check their test scores online by using their exam roll number.

The university has declared the result for B.A. Honours course for B.N. College, Magadh Mahila College (For girls only) and Patna College. The exam was conducted on May 29th, 2019. The result for B.Com and B.Sc courses have been released as well. B.Com Honours (Under Self Financing) result for Magadh Mahila College and Vanijya Mahaidyalaya have been announced.

The B.Sc entrance test was conducted on June 4 for Math and Biology group. The result for Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, B. N. College, and Patna Science College have been released. The direct link for all the results are available on the PUCET website.

Here is the direct link to view PUCET 2019 results

How to check PUCET 2019 result

Visit the official website of Patna University - puonline.co,in Click on the link for result status available on the homepage of the university website You will be redirected to a new page, check for BA, B.Com and B.Sc courses Alternatively here is the direct link to results page of PUCET 2019 Choose for your applied course and enter your exam roll number to view the result Download the result for future reference

Patna University conducted annual entrance exam for admission to various courses offered at institutes for 2019-20 academic year.