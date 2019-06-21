Department of Technical Education, Karnataka or DTE has declared the Karnataka Diploma examination results today, June 21st, at 3.00 pm. All the candidates can check at multiple websites including dte.kar.nic.in and btelinx.in to check their result.

Board of Technical Education (BTE) and DTE had conducted the diploma examinations in the months of April and May 2019 and now the results have been declared.

The direct link access these DTE April/May 2019 results is here,

The website has placed this advice, “Kindly try checking the results on Mobile Browser. Some are getting error “Future Home of something quite cool” or “File not found Error 404” on the PC browser. Clear your Cache and try again.”

It should be noted that most of the websites seem to be down or the link in those websites have not been activated. Apart from that, only the above-mentioned sites seem to be legitimate. Other websites related to BTE and DTE Karnataka seems to be not functioning.

How to check Karnataka BTE Diploma results: