Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the CTET 2019 admit card today, June 21st, 2019. All the candidates can download CTET 2019 admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in. Two separate server links have been activated and candidates can choose either servers to download the admit card.

The exam is being conducted by CBSE on July 7th, 2019. This will be the 12th edition of the examination conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools.

Candidates can download the CTET 2019 admit card from these direct links - Server 1 or Server 2.

CTET exam is conducted eligibility of candidates to teach in CBSE-affiliated schoools. The exam comprises of two papers that is Paper I and Paper II. The Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.

How to download CTET 2019 admit card: