Delhi 2019 Common Entrance Test (CET) for Polytechnic admissions result will be declared today, June 22th, 2019 before 4.00 pm. The official website has a notice stating that the result has been delayed due to ‘upgradation of webportal’. The result, once announced, can be accessed at the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in.

The result was expected on June 21st initial and the link to check the result was activated on an alternate website on June 20th; however, the link does not work. Candidates can check the official website that is expected to be declared today or follow the ‘Announcement’ page of Scroll.in for latest updates.

Candidates can check the result at this direct link once it is declared. To access the result, candidates have to enter the CET Roll Number, Application Number, and Security Pin and click on Proceed.

Once the result is declared, the counselling proceedings will be initiated. According to the original schedule, the counselling was supposed to begin on June 22nd, but since the result is delayed by a day, the counselling is most likely delayed and is expected to start from Monday, June 24th. The counselling will consist four rounds of allotment followed by a Spot admission round.

How to check Delhi Polytechni CET 2019 result:

Visit the Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 official website. A link will get activated once the result is declared. Click on it. Enter the Roll Number, Application Number, and Security Pin and submit to access the result.

The Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineerin) for the year 2019-20. The exam was conducted on June 8th and June 9th, 2019. The application process started on April 1st and went on until April 30th, 2019.