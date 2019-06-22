Union Public Service Commission has released 13 vacancies for multiple positions on Friday, June 21st. Those interested in going through the notification can do so at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

The application process for all these positions can be completed at UPSC’s application website, upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for these positions is July 11th, 2019.

The details of the vacancies are as follows:

UPSC - Advertisement 6 - 2019 Name of the Position

Number of Vacancy

Department/Ministry Eligibility/Qualification

System Analyst

1 Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. (Computer Science or Information Technology) OR B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology) Company Prosecutor 5 Ministry of Corporate Affairs Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution Superintendent (Printing) 1 Department of Legislative, Ministry of Law and Justice Degree from a recognised University Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) 1 Union Public Service Commission Master’s Degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in History/Sociology/Economics/ Political Science/Public Administration/ Geography/ Law Assistant Chemist 5 Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Agricultural Chemistry or Soil Science or equivalent degree



Some of the above-mentioned positions have some experience required apart from the educational qualification, details of which can be accessed in the official notification. Official notification also has information on reservation for each position and if the positions are suitable for differently-abled people. The notification can be accessed in this direct link or under What’s New section of the official UPSC website under the name “ADVERTISEMENT NO. 06/2019”

