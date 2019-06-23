National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the JNUEE and CEEB entrance examination on its website - ntajnu.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for this year’s exam conducted during the last month of May can now check the final answer keys from the dedicated website. As the final answer keys have now been published, the result for the entrance exam is expected to follow soon.

Earlier the conducting agency NTA had released the tentative answer keys on its website and given the applicants chance to raise objections up to June 9th. Additionally, NTA had released the questions paper for reference along with the answer keys.

Here is the direct link to JNUEE/CEEB 2019 final answer keys

The NTA had conducted the entrance exams from May 27th to May 30th in which around 1.16 lakh candidates had participated.

JNUEE entrance exam 2019 is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG, and Ph.D programmes offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University, whereas CEEB 2019 was held for admissions to MSc Biotechnology courses offered by colleges under the JNU. There are 32 institutions spread throughout the country that will conduct admissions for the MSc Biotechnology course via CEEB 2019.