The Telangana State Engineering, Medical and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 counselling registration process is likely to start from tomorrow, June 24th. Candidates will be able to start applying, slot booking online at the official website for the counselling - tseamcet.nic.in.

Though the official website has not been updated with the dates for registration and counselling, a report by Indian Express says that registration for TS EAMCET 2019 counselling will likely begin from June 24, tomorrow till July 1. Further, the report goes on to add that the next stage of the counselling process which is the document verification will begin from June 27th and go on till July 3.

As per the counselling procedure, after the document verification candidates will have to exercise their options that is fill in the choice of colleges/institute options. Students can exercise their options from June 27, 2019 to July 4, 2019. Then the provisional allotment of seats will be done on July 6, 2019. Candidates can pay the fees between July 6, 2019 and July 12, 2019.

TS EAMCET 2019 is an exam held for admission to several programmes in Telangana-based colleges. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019. Result for the exam was declared on June 9th for over 1.31 lakh students who had appeared for the entrance exam.