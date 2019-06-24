Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the 2019 UPJEE counselling schedule for Polytechnic admission. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds and the registration process for the first round will begin on June 27th at the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

The candidates can start registering, choice filling, and do the payment of the registration fees from June 27th to July 1st, and choice locking can be done from June 29th to July 1st. The first allotment result will be declared on July 2nd. Students who have been allocated seats need to report to the institution by July 9th for document verification and for freeze/float option. The admission formalities need to be finished by July 24th.

In similar ways, second round will begin on July 10th and third round will begin on July 17th. The admission process for all the rounds need to finished by July 24th. The full counselling schedule can be accessed in Hindi and English at the official website. Students can also access the English version in this direct link.

The UPJEE 2019 entrance exam was conducted on April 28th in two sessions: First one for Group A Engineering/Technology Diploma Courses and the second session for Group B to I and K1 to K8 (Other Courses). JEECUP had declared the result of UPJEE 2019 on June 20th, 2019.

The entrance process is conducted every year for candidates to secure admission to Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions under the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh State.