Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) for Polytechnic college entrance 2019 result have been announced today on June 20th. All the candidates who appeared for this year’s entrance test can check their result online on UPJEE website - jeecup.nic.in. Candidates have to use their exam roll number along with the date of birth details to view the result.

The entrance exam was conducted on April 28th in two sessions: First one from 9 am to 12 pm for Group A Engineering/Technology Diploma Courses and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for Group B to I and K1 to K8 (Other Courses).

Here is the direct link to view UPJEE Polytechnic 2019 result

How to check UPJEE 2019 Polytechnic result

Visit the official website of UPJEE - jeecup.nic.in Click on the result link on the homepage Here is the direct link to UPJEE Polytechnic result Enter your application number, DOB details and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

The entrance process is conducted every year for candidates to secure admission to Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions under the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh State. As result has now been declared, candidates are eligible for counselling and colleges, branch will be allotted to each applicant after online counselling.

Further updates about the counselling will be published UPJEE Polytechnic site and will be also available on Announcements section of our website.