Department of Technical Education, Kerala, is expected to release the 2019 Final Rank List and First Allotment result for admission to Polytechnic Colleges in the states today, June 24th, 2019. The Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment was released on June 19th. Both these information, once released can be accessed at the official website, polyadmission.org.

The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment need to report to the respective institutions by June 27th to finish the admission process. Two more allotment rounds will be done followed by a round of spot admission. The second allotment result will be released on June 29th and candidates from the second allotment need to report to the institutions by July 1st, 2019.

Once the final rank list and first allotment list is released, a link will appear on the home page of the website. Candidates can click on the relevant link to check the details.

The admission process is being conducted to fill around 12,500 seats and in general around 1.5 lakh candidates apply for the single-window counselling and admission process in the state of Kerala. This year the department has incorporated the SSLC database with the admission software for getting SSLC marks and student details automatically.